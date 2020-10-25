Clark William Young, Jr.

1947-2020

Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020. He was born November 26, 1947, to Clark W. Young, Sr. and Dorothy Blechert Young. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, graduated from West High School in 1966 and joined the US Navy. He married Connie Austin in 1969, later divorced.

Clark worked extremely hard for Mountain Fuel (later Dominion Energy) for 30+ years and was able to enjoy an early retirement. He enjoyed meeting his friends every week for coffee and had a huge love for classic sports cars.

Clark is survived by his daughters Jodie (Brad) Gardner and Jamie (Erik) Grimsrud; 6 grandchildren; sister (Carol Gainsforth); and four nieces. Preceded in death by his parents and brother (Ken Young).

Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private service. Clark's final resting place will be at City View Memoriam in Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements under the care of McDougal Funeral Home.



