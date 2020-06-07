I will miss my funny and sweet temple buddy. She had a strong and sweet personality. Loved her stories. Will miss holding her had when we prayed.
Love you Carol Ann
October 10, 1944 ~ June 4, 2020
Claudann Atkin Loveless passed away quickly from a stroke on June 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Claudann was born on October 10, 1944 in Tooele, Utah and graduated from Tooele High School in 1963. She married her sweetheart in the Salt Lake Temple on September 17, 1965. Claudann was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel. She taught her children about truth and right. She enjoyed being an ordinance worker in the Bountiful Temple for the last eight years with the love of her life. She was a kind and knowledgeable teacher who touched the hearts of many youth and adults with her sincere love. A stranger was only a stranger because they had not yet met. Some of her greatest joys called her Grandma and she will be dearly missed by all eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Claudann is survived by her loving husband Boyd A. Loveless, Kaysville; children: Sandra (Chris) Furner, Layton; LeAnne (Curt) Hughes, Hooper; Gary (Hollie) Loveless, Hooper; sister: Lorraine (Darrell) Painter, Tooele. She was preceded in death by her parents: Claude and Ometa Atkin; step-mother: Irene Atkin; sisters: Ina Atkin and Sandra Harris; brother: Frank Atkin.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.