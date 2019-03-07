Services Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road Sandy , UT 84092 (801) 571-2771 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Draper Second Ward 1617 East 12700 South Draper , UT View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Draper Second Ward 1617 East 12700 South Draper , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Claude Purles Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Claude Edwin Purles

Draper, Utah-Our wonderful husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and great-grandfather Claude Edwin Purles passed away Sunday night March 3, 2019 from natural causes. Claude was born on August 14, 1927 to Benjamin Purles and Blanche Wade Purles in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Salt Lake and graduated from South High School.

Following high school, with the war in full swing Claude served his country in the Coast Guard at the Station in Maryland.

Following the war, Claude returned to Salt Lake and married his high school sweetheart, Rhea Kathleen Wiser in July 1946 (later divorced). They moved to Logan, Utah where he studied advertising at Utah State University. Following his university studies, they returned to Salt Lake to begin his career and raise a family.

Claude spent his career in the grocery business and excelled at everything he set his mind to. He started in advertising then worked for a period of time at a Food Brokerage then started his own brokerage. During this time he also opened a malt shop for his kids to operate in the Olympus Hills Shopping Center parking area (supposedly never made any money at it, as the kids gave too many malts away!) Claude was always hard working and very ambitious. He went to work for Associated Food Stores as Advertising Manager in 1951. He served as manager over several departments at Associated and then was appointed as Vice President, a position he held until he retired in 1991 after 40 years of service. Claude was a valued and loved member of the Associated Family who played a very important roll in the early years building the business and the Western Family brand recognition. He won many awards for his service and was considered a great mentor.

Claude was a convert to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during his early 20's. He enjoyed many callings during his lifetime including a special time serving in a bishopric in his ward in Holladay and as a beloved teacher.

Claude met Darlene Hardin Pratt (a widow with 4 teenage children) in 1973 at a church dance. They were married in 1974 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. They enjoyed 44 years together.

Claude always loved working in the yard and created beautiful, artistic landscapes everywhere he lived. Golf was a lifelong passion and he enjoyed the game with many wonderful friends and family members. He loved to travel and as part of his duties at Associated, organized incentive trips for the company that also included many friends over the years. Later in life he continued to organize trips for friends and neighbors. He and Darlene made cherished friends and had many wonderful experiences on these excursions all over the world. He loved to play cards and enjoyed weekly games with their friends.

Claude is survived by his wife Darlene, his five children: Michael (Jerry) Purles, Marc (Terri) Purles, Claudia West, Karen (Scott) Mangum, Teresa Ellwood, four stepchildren: Steve (Jan) Pratt, Colleen (Steve) Sorensen, Jolleen (Brent) Larson, Michael (Jana) Pratt, 30 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren and his brother Richard Newton.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Dorothy Gardner, son in law Bob Ellwood and a granddaughter Tracy Purles.

We wish to thank all of the caring friends at the Beehive Home in Draper who gave him special love and care for the past 5 months. Also our mother/step mother Darlene who was an amazing caregiver over these past several years and showed us all an example of Christ like service.

Funeral will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Draper Second Ward, 1617 East 12700 South, Draper. There will be a visitation at the church prior to the funeral on Saturday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

