Claudia Jeanne Crane Marble

1931 ~ 2019

Claudia Jeanne Crane Marble passed away in South Jordan, UT on March 18, 2019. She was born March 24, 1931 in Herriman, UT, to Lafe and Vida Hudson Crane. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1949. She married Vern LaMont Marble on April 17, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 7 children, 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.

Claudia was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served a mission with Vern in the Utah Salt Lake City Mission, worked in the Jordan River Temple and spent her lifetime helping others. She touched many lives through her loving, dedicated service. She loved working for the Church Educational System and treasured the friends she made there. Claudia never met an animal she didn't like - she loved them all and almost always had a pet by her side.

Family meant everything to Claudia. She was completely devoted to her family and was a true mama bear, moving heaven and earth to help them with whatever they needed.

She is survived by her children: Michael (Tracy), Rochelle, David (Pauline), Brett (Merianne) and Steven (Austin). She is preceded in death by her husband Vern, son John, daughter Keri, and parents and sister.

We are grateful to the staff of Sagewood Assisted Living Center and the staff of Aspire Hospice, who lovingly cared for Claudia in her final days and also to Natalie for adopting her little Kato.

At Claudia's request no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

