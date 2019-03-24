Home

Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Union Fort 5th Ward
6770 South 500 East
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Fort 5th Ward
6770 South 500 East
Claudia JoAnne Thorn Marchant


Claudia JoAnne Thorn Marchant Obituary
Claudia JoAnne Thorn Marchant
1933 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, Claudia JoAnne Thorn Marchant returned to Heavenly Father on March 21, 2019, in Millcreek, Utah, at age 85 of natural causes. Born August 23, 1933 in Springville, Utah, to Vernille Erastus and Bessie (Whitney) Thorn. Survived by Kenneth T. Marchant, Dale T. Marchant, Ruth (Kris) Oliverson, Cathy (Stan) Bohman, Patricia (David) Garce, Linda Marchant, fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, father, sister Valene Bateman, and brothers Erwin, Eugene, and Raymond Thorn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30 at 12 Noon at the Union Fort 5th Ward, 6770 South 500 East, with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery.
Please visit www.goffmortuary.com for a complete obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.