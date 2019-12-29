|
|
1928 ~ 2019
Claudine Corbett Wilcox was called home to join her many family members and dear friends awaiting in heaven on December 22nd. She was 91. Claudine was born to Florence Perrin Dudley Corbett and Claude William Corbett in Butte, Montana. Claudine attended Butte High school and studied secretarial courses after graduation. She married William Jay Wilcox Jr. of Bismarck, North Dakota in 1949. Shortly after the birth of their first child, they moved to Salt Lake City. Claudine worked for many years at The University of Utah in the Chemistry Department and later, The Middle East Center also at The University of Utah. She spent the remainder of her career as Executive Assistant to three presidents of Westminster College. Claudine enjoyed classical music, ballet, and opera and served as President of the Utah Opera Guild in 1989. Claudine is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Beryl (John) Stephenson, her daughters, Cathy Lynn Wilcox (Danny Rushton) and Christy Irene (Paul) Floor, eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A gathering to remember Claudine will be held on January 4th at 2:00 at Wasatch Lawn 3401 South, Highland Drive. The entire family would like to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks for the love, care, and support provided by Inspiration Hospice and Cedarwood Assisted Living.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019