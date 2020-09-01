Clayton Dean Michaelis
1927 ~ 2020
Holladay Utah-Clayton Dean Michaelis, 93, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in his Holladay home with loved ones at his side. He was born April 23, 1927 in Walla Walla, Washington to Herbert and Anna Lehman Michaelis. He was married to the late Louar Hamilton Michaelis and remarried to Olive Janet Hutchinson Michaelis. Children are Todd Michaelis, Arna Lou Michaelis Bown (Miles), stepchildren are Lory Jan Maddox and Lisa Huiden (Ad). He has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren with two more on the way.
Clay is best known for his color coordinated and dapper apparel, being an emcee and telling jokes, but for his family there is another "Clay." He was always approachable, exuded a spirit of calm and was happy. He was a successful radio salesman, devoted substitute teacher, phenomenal father, dedicated husband and faithful church member.
He graduated as salutatorian from Wa Hi and received a bachelor's degree from Whitman College. He served as a company clerk in the U.S Army.
Special talents were playing songs on a #2 pencil, softball pitcher and singing lead in a barbershop group. He always had gum in his pockets to share. Clay liked to give grandkids birthday presents that consisted of one crisp dollar bill for each year, which certainly benefited the older ones.
A graveside service for Clay will be Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Memorial Holladay Cemetery in Holladay, Utah 4900 S Memory Lane. For more information and online condolences please join us
