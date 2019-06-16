Cleo Leah Peterson

Jensen

5/10/1920 - 6/14/2019

Mrs. Jensen in Room 220, as she was known by "her" over 3,000 Wasatch Junior High students, passed away peacefully at 99 years, Friday, June 14, 2019.

Cleo was a master teacher, avid reader and writer, lover of theater and the arts and a great storyteller. She was born in Levan, Utah, lived in Washington, New York, California and Maryland.

After raising her family, Cleo graduated from the University of Utah in English education. She began a marvelous two-decade career at Wasatch Junior High School, receiving numerous teaching awards. She could hardly go anywhere without hearing her name called across store aisles, parking lots, street corners and restaurants, and often was introduced to children as, "this was my favorite English teacher."

She was a long-time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many wards as she moved with her family, as a Primary president, Young Women president, Relief Society president, gospel doctrine teacher, and many others. She was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and taught lessons for many years.

Cleo was preceded in death by her dearly loved Dale 42 years earlier in 1977, her parents Erick and Thelma Peterson, sister Myrle Gibson, and grandsons Jeffrey and Jason. She is survived by her brother Carl Peterson, her four sons and daughter Ronald (JoAnn), Barry (Vicki, deceased), Craig, Scott (Ann) and Joan Bowles (Bryan), 20 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren, who will dearly miss her and were so proud when she was nominated "Utah Mother of the Year" in 1979.

Special thanks to Lei Lakai for the loving home care support.

Funeral services and a celebration of her life will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the Crystal Heights Ward, 1970 E Stratford Avenue (2560 S), where friends and family may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. Online condolences may be sent to www.larkinmortuary.com.



Published in Deseret News from June 16 to June 17, 2019