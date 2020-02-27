|
|
Cleo Wagstaff Jeppson Sutter
1931 - 2020
Bountiful, Utah-Cleo Wagstaff Jeppson Sutter passed away from natural causes, age 88, surrounded by her family, in Bountiful, Utah on Feb. 23, 2020. She was born at home on Dec. 9, 1931 in American Fork, Utah, and was the oldest daughter of Eva Mary Wright and Keith Amos Wagstaff. She grew up in American Fork, Utah with four brothers and one sister, all of whom are still living.
She was married to her dearest companion of life, Saylor Call Jeppson, in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on June 20, 1963. Together they raised 7 children: Gary (Joanne), Pam (Ken), Teri (Morris), Dennis (Vickie), Debbie (Ken), Jedd (Tasha) and Lisa (Blaine). She cherished being called "Nana" by her grandchildren, and she will always be loved by her posterity which today consists of 21 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husbands, Saylor Call Jeppson and Edward Sutter.
Throughout her life Cleo was always known for her strong testimony of her Savior, her marvelous homemaking and sewing skills, and her special gift for writing.
Special thanks to the staff at Welcome Home Assisted Living, and for the last week of her life thanks to Symbii Hospice (Alisa, Shaylee, Jessica), for their loving care of Cleo.
Funeral services will be held Feb 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Woodland Hills Ward building at 659 S. 750 E, Bountiful, Utah with a viewing 9:45 - 10:45 prior to the services. Also, a Friday night viewing, on the 28th, will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Bountiful from 6 to 8 PM.
To see a full obituary, please visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020