|
|
Cleon David Tucker
1918~2019
Salt Lake, UT-Cleon David Tucker died suddenly on December 29, 2019 at the age of 101. He was born on August 17, 1918 in Elmo, Emery County, Utah to Worth Tucker and Florence Abby Pulsipher. He was the youngest of 10 children. He grew up in Emery County and attended school there. He graduated from South Emery High School, then joined the CCC camps in 1936 and served there for 2 ½ years. He married Betty Jane Jensen on March 14, 1941 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with 7 children, 31 grandchildren, 77 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. Cleon served in World War II in the Philippines and also in Japan. He served in many church callings including several bishoprics and as a High Councilor. He and Betty served a mission to the Philippines in 1985-86. They also served as Ordinance Workers in the Bountiful Temple from 1995-2002. Cleon participated in basketball and track & field for 20 years at the Huntsman Senior Games and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2007. He also played basketball for over 45 years at the Bountiful Tabernacle where he made many lifelong friends. He also loved fishing and hunting. He is survived by his children, David (Karyn) Tucker, Terry (Karen) Tucker, Randy (Barbara) Tucker, Bonnie (Dennis) Gaerte, Mark (R'lene) Tucker, 30 grandchildren, 77 great-grandchildren & 6 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 6 brothers & 3 sisters, daughter Suzanne Griffiths, son Linn Tucker & grandson Joel Gaerte. Funeral service were held Monday, January 6, 2020. Interment was at Memorial Lake View Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 7, 2020