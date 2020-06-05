Clifford Davis
1932 - 2020
April 23, 1932 ~ June 2, 2020
Our beloved dad, Clifford Davis, was born in Quinlan, Texas.
A Viewing service will be held for family and friends at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. For a full obituary please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
