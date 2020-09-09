Clifford Graden (Cliff) Siler
1934 - 2020
Cliff was born 29 October 1934 to William Graden and Frances Heaton Stevens Siler in Mt. Carmel, Utah. He died September 5, 2020 at home with his family. Cliff married the love of his life, Carol Anne George, in Salt Lake City. They were blessed with 6 children: Pearl (Dennie) Deal, Becky (Marc) Hamson, Scott (Janet) Siler, Roger (Natalie) James, LaNae (Jeff) Poland, Lisa (Jaysen) Adams, Sean (Teri) Siler, 28 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 15-1/2 great-great-grandchildren. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, and 3 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 12100 South 1300 West, Riverton, Utah. Graveside service Friday, September 11, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 West 13200 South, Riverton, Utah. Please bring your own chair and shade. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.