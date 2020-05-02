Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Graveside service
Monday, May 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
Murray, UT
Clifford Lee Meyers


1927 - 2020
Clifford Lee Meyers Obituary
Clifford Lee Meyers
1927 ~ 2020
Clifford Lee Meyers passed away April 28, 2020. He was born in Murray, Utah on July 11, 1927 to John Leonhart Meyers and Stella Peterson Meyers. Clifford was the youngest of three children.
He attended schools in Murray and graduated from Murray High School Class of 1945 where he played basketball and football. After high school Clifford enlisted in the Navy just as WWII was nearing an end. Upon his return he attended the U of U where he received a BS degree in Business Marketing.
Clifford married Carma Ashcroft on October 31, 1952 and they raised three children: Jeffery L. (Brenda), Robert W., and Lori (Robert) Muthreich. Clifford retired from Kennecott Copper in 1985 after 32 years of employment. He and Carma enjoyed their numerous road trips together.
Survived by his wife, Carma; his three children; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Meyers; and sister, June Paxton. Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Murray City Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Josefa at Silverado Hospice and Legacy Memory Care.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 2 to May 3, 2020
