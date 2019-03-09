|
|
Clifford Mark
Johnson
1930 ~ 2019
Cliff Johnson, our loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away of natural causes Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in South Jordan, UT at the age of 89. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Telford Ward, 1834 East Creek Road. A viewing will be held at the Telford Ward on Monday, March 11 2019, from 6 PM to 8 PM and Tuesday morning from 10 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment at Elysian Burial Gardens. For a full obituary and condolences: www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 9, 2019