Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary
3115 E. Bengal Blvd.
Cottonwood Heights, UT
Clifton Dwight Stllman


1927 - 2019
Clifton Dwight Stllman Obituary
Clifton Dwight Stillman
Dec 20, 1927 ~ Dec 20, 2019
Clifton Dwight Stillman died on December 20, 2019 in Draper, Utah. He was born on December 20, 1927 in Millcreek, Utah to Joseph Jullian and Emma Stillman. He was the youngest of eight children.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary. 3115 E. Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. A viewing will be held Saturday morning from 9:00-10:30 am prior to the funeral.
To view full obituary go to www.MemorialUtah.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
