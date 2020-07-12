1/1
Clifton Richens
1954 - 2020
Clifton Ray Richens
1954 ~ 2020
Clifton Ray Richens passed away at home on July 7, 2020. He was born March 26, 1954 to his mother Shirley Ray Nielsen and stepfather Darrel L. Nielsen. Ray had a big heart and loved to spoil everyone he could. His love for fishing and music was unmatched. He was loved by all.
Survived by his mother Shirley Ray Nielsen and sister Debra Ann Nielsen. Ray was loved by all his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He relished the time he had with all his family. Preceded in death by his brother Ricky Lane Richens and step father Darrel L. Nielsen.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at the Murray City Cemetery, 5600 S. Vine Street, Murray. Viewing for family and friends will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
JUL
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Murray City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
