Clinton A. Erickson
"Swede"
Clint "Swede" A. Erickson passed away peacefully in his Murray home on January 16, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born January 3, 1926 in Murray, Utah, the son of Henry Erickson and Nettie Severson Erickson. He graduated from Murray High School and eagerly joined the U.S. Navy the very next day, honorably serving in World War II. Upon his return from war, he met the love of his life, Kathleen Gately, and they married on April 6, 1951. They settled in the heart of Murray where they spent 68 adventure-filled years together, raising their children and creating cherished memories.
A proud member of his community, Clint loved being outdoors and maintaining their immaculate lawn and garden. He proudly accepted numerous beautification awards from Murray City as a token of his hard work and dedication. In addition to his love for gardening, Clint was a devoted little league baseball and youth basketball coach. He also enjoyed boating most weekends with his family. He took great pride in his work at Kennecott Copper for 40 years until he retired and a proud member of the operating Engineers Union Local 3. He continued to enjoy 34 more wonderful years of retirement with his family and friends. Winters were often spent in Arizona for baseball spring training and warmer tee times. His family and friends share so many fond memories with him that will be cherished forever.
In addition to his parents, Clint was preceded in death by his brothers, Brent, Rod, Reed, Wendall; and sister, Gwen Williams. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; sons, Steven, Randy (Lana), Craig (Terry); daughter, Patty; grandchildren, Kristoffer, Meghan, Alysia (Ben), Heather; one brother, Hal (Pat) and one sister, Lois (Steve) Stevens.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sara Penqite at the VA Hospital and Mery Shunk.
A funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 South State Street, Murray. Viewings will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and prior to the service Friday from 9:00- 9:45 a.m., also at the mortuary. Interment: Murray City Cemetery. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 19, 2020