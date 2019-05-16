Home

Springer Turner Funeral Home - Richfield
260 North 400 West
Richfield, UT 84701
(435)896-6333
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Springer Turner Funeral Home - Richfield
260 North 400 West
Richfield, UT 84701
Graveside service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Salina Eastside Cemetery
Clinton L. Colby


Clinton L. Colby Obituary
1931 - 2019
Roy/Salina, Utah -Our father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Clinton Lee Colby, age 87, died February 5, 2019 at the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home in Ogden, Utah.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Salina Eastside Cemetery. Family and friends may visit with the family at the Springer Turner Funeral Home, 150 East Main Street, in Salina, Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 prior to the services.
Burial with military honors accorded by the Salina American Legion Post #36 and the Utah Honor Guard will be in the Eastside Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019
