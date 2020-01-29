Home

Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Kearns 5th Ward Building
5215 South 4260 West
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Kearns 5th Ward Building
5215 South 4260 West
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Mountain View Cemetery
650 East 600 North
Beaver, UT
Clinton Lavor Limb


1932 - 2020
Clinton "Lavor" Limb
1932 ~ 2020
Born September 28, 1932 - died January 25, 2020. Raised in Beaver, Utah. Married his sweetheart JoAnn Smith on August 8, 1969. He loved his sweetheart, three kids, five grandkids and one great-grandson, who he shared his passion and love for old cars with.
Preceded in death by his sweetheart JoAnn; son Douglas Limb; and grandson Emery Robinson. Survived by Chris Robinson, Angie (Aaron) Westerman, Nadine Bell and his grandkids.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 11:00 a.m. at Kearns 5th Ward building, 5215 South 4260 West, where a viewing will precede services from 10-10:45 a.m. Interment, Saturday, February 1, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, 650 East 600 North, Beaver, Utah, 84713.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
