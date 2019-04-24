1923 ~ 2019

Clinton Olsen Jorgensen passed away on April 21, 2019 at the age of 96. He was born on April 7, 1923 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Perceival Esthmere Jorgensen and Rula Mary Olsen. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in electrical engineering, and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He credits the sterling examples of his parents for his integrity and deep devotion to God. On August 16, 1946 he married Margaret Alberta Brown in the Salt Lake Temple and they had four children. They were later divorced. On July 9, 1983 he married Betty Mae Hunter Griffin in the Jordan River Temple. During his early years he and his family lived in Richfield, Utah, but after the untimely death of his father they moved in with his maternal grandparents in Salt Lake City. His grandfather was a sheep rancher and taught young Clinton how to help care for the sheep, which they often herded in an area not far from the home where he and Betty have lived for the past 35 years. He was an inventor at heart and never tired of designing ways to get things done with greater safety and efficiency. He was involved in the development of the early space program, and worked for a time in the field of medical electronics. But his highest priorities were always God and family, serving in a variety of callings in the Church and as a veil worker in the Los Angeles Temple. He was never too busy to tell late-night true stories to a wakeful child, or to calm the fears of an anxious one. He simply loved spending time with his family. His language was entirely free of profanity or coarseness, reflecting the purity of his heart. He was a peacemaker with the patience of Job, responding with kindness and graciousness in situations that would have caused a lesser man to explode in frustration. His profound goodness made an indelible impression on all who met him. Survived by his wife Betty, daughters Margaret Ann Rankin and Rula Mary Sargent, son David Clinton Jorgensen, son-in-law Ken Cottam, stepdaughters Lynda (Mark) Purcell and Judy Griffin, as well as grandchildren, step-grandchildren, and their offspring. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Jay Jorgensen, sister Ella Deane Higham, former wife Margaret, daughter Carol Cottam, and son-in-law Mike Rankin. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairways Ward, 980 N. Shepard Church Drive, Farmington, where friends may call prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment at Orem Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, Orem. Funeral arrangements by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary.

