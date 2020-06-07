CloVerne K. Allred
1940 - 2020
1940 ~ 2020
CloVerne K Allred, age 80, passed away on May 30, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on June 1, 1940 to Donald Robert King and Seona Rigby King. She married Duane Owen Allred and they are the parents of 6 children.
Interment took place in Lehi, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple Construction fund.
Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wing Mortuary - Lehi
118 East Main
Lehi, UT 84043
(801)768-9514
