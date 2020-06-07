1940 ~ 2020
CloVerne K Allred, age 80, passed away on May 30, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on June 1, 1940 to Donald Robert King and Seona Rigby King. She married Duane Owen Allred and they are the parents of 6 children.
Interment took place in Lehi, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple Construction fund.
Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
CloVerne K Allred, age 80, passed away on May 30, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on June 1, 1940 to Donald Robert King and Seona Rigby King. She married Duane Owen Allred and they are the parents of 6 children.
Interment took place in Lehi, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Temple Construction fund.
Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.