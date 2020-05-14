|
Clyde G Charles, 86, passed away peacefully in his home in North Salt Lake, UT on May 9, 2020.
He was born in Swan Lake, ID on May 19, 1933 son of Estella Gambles and Howard Charles. He attended high school in Preston, ID. After high school, Clyde attended Idaho State College on a basketball scholarship.
He served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War, where he was stationed in Korea and Japan.
He married Teddae Joy Jolley, in the Idaho Falls temple on August 16, 1957. They resided in Idaho Falls where they raised their family.
Clyde's spent his career at HK Contractors in Idaho Falls, eventually becoming part owner and president.
A lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clyde served many ways, including as bishop. He and Teddae also served two full-time missions together.
Clyde enjoyed golfing, traveling, and riding snow mobiles. He was an avid supporter of BYU football, and until recently never missed a home game.
He is survived by his wife, Teddae; daughters Debbie Sievers (Kent), Lorraine Baker (Dwight), Corinne Fornelius (Eric); sons Doug (LuAnn), Chad; sister Connie Vanderschans. He was preceded in death by his son Lance (Marci), and brothers Rudy and Monte.
Clyde and Teddae have 24 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private grave side service in Swan Lake, ID.
Published in Deseret News on May 14, 2020