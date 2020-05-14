Home

POWERED BY

Services
RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Graveside service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Charles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde G. Charles


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clyde G. Charles Obituary
Clyde G Charles, 86, passed away peacefully in his home in North Salt Lake, UT on May 9, 2020.
He was born in Swan Lake, ID on May 19, 1933 son of Estella Gambles and Howard Charles. He attended high school in Preston, ID. After high school, Clyde attended Idaho State College on a basketball scholarship.
He served in the U.S. Army at the end of the Korean War, where he was stationed in Korea and Japan.
He married Teddae Joy Jolley, in the Idaho Falls temple on August 16, 1957. They resided in Idaho Falls where they raised their family.
Clyde's spent his career at HK Contractors in Idaho Falls, eventually becoming part owner and president.
A lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clyde served many ways, including as bishop. He and Teddae also served two full-time missions together.
Clyde enjoyed golfing, traveling, and riding snow mobiles. He was an avid supporter of BYU football, and until recently never missed a home game.
He is survived by his wife, Teddae; daughters Debbie Sievers (Kent), Lorraine Baker (Dwight), Corinne Fornelius (Eric); sons Doug (LuAnn), Chad; sister Connie Vanderschans. He was preceded in death by his son Lance (Marci), and brothers Rudy and Monte.
Clyde and Teddae have 24 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Because of Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private grave side service in Swan Lake, ID.
Published in Deseret News on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -