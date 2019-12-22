|
|
Clyde LeGrand Fairbourn
Aug. 10, 1920 - Dec. 16, 2019
Clyde LeGrand Fairbourn was born on August 10, 1920 to Myrtle Kemp and Edward Fairbourn and passed away December 16, 2019. Clyde was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and would be the first to tell you of the Lord Jesus Christ's goodness to him. A full obituary is available on-line.
Clyde was preceded in death by his dear wife, Elizabeth, a grandson Craig, his parents, and all six of his siblings. He leaves behind his five children, Dave F. (Julie), Connie (Dave R.), LeGrand (Joann), Paul (Karen) and Marvin (Dana), 22 grandchildren, and 45 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 pm at the Anderson and Goff Mortuary (11859 S.700 E., Draper). Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Canyon Corner 7th Ward building (13400 S. 1300 E.), preceded by a viewing from 9:45 am to 10:45 am.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 22, 2019