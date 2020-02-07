|
Clyde Thomas Hamilton
1937 ~ 2020
Riverton, UT - Clyde Thomas Hamilton, age 82, peacefully passed away on February 5, 2020. He was born on May 7, 1937 to Owen Seth and Alice LaVetta Hamilton in Murray, UT. He married the love of his life and eternal companion, Janice Emily Parkin, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 21, 1956. They were married 63 years.
He grew up in Riverton, UT where he spent his entire life. Clyde attended Jordan High School. He had a love for cars and belonged to a car club known as the "Jesters". The club still meets together to this day and have shared a lifetime of friendship.
Clyde served with his sweetheart in the Jordan River Temple for many years. He loved to serve others and was always the first one there when help was needed. He served in many bishoprics and held other church callings throughout his life. The church calling he held most dear, was the calling he shared with his sweetheart as Temple Preparation Instructors.
Clyde worked in the auto industry throughout his life as a Service Manager. He served three years in the Utah National Guard. Few things in life brought Clyde greater joy than time spent with his family on fishing and camping trips; those are memories that his family will hold dear forever. He had a great testimony and love for the gospel, which was demonstrated in the way he lived his life.
He is survived by his wife Janice, his children: Lorean (Kurt) Schroeder of Riverton, Susan (Rick) Scott of Riverton and Steven (Traci) Hamilton of Riverton, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, his sister Gladys Wall and brother Drew Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his parents and by David Hamilton and Betty Peterson.
Funeral services will held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Golden Meadows 2nd Ward, 13400 S. 2700 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 4:00 - 6:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Interment at the Riverton Cemetery.www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020