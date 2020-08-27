Clyde Tucker Kenison
1950 - 2020
Clyde Tucker Kenison passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was so happy to be at home with his family. Clyde was born August 26, 1950, in Lovell, Wyoming, to Elburn Wardell Kenison and Iris Evelyn Tucker.
During his childhood, Clyde's family moved many times, with one of his favorite stops being a ranch in La Sal, Utah, where he fondly remembered being surrounded by real cowboys. His family finally settled in Bountiful, Utah, where he graduated from Bountiful High School in 1968.
Clyde married Diane Bills in the Salt Lake Temple on July 14, 1977, something that he often described as "the best decision I ever made."
Clyde attended the University of Utah where he earned a B.A. in Accounting in 1975 and later returned to earn a Master of Business Administration in 1986. Throughout his career, he was involved in many business and entrepreneurial pursuits and most recently was the owner and president of both Progressive Business Services and Quality Payroll, a professional employer organization, until he retired earlier this year.
As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served a mission to France from 1970-1972 where he developed a deep appreciation for the history of that region and the people there. Throughout his life, he served in many capacities in the Church, including as a missionary alongside his wife, Diane, in the Salt Lake Inner-City Mission and as Temple Square Guest Services missionaries. They most recently served together as temple ordinance workers in the Jordan River Temple. Clyde and Diane were looking forward to their next mission adventure to the Paris France Temple when cancer took his life.
He loved architecture and engineering and as a child would pore over house plans in the newspaper. As an adult, he designed and built his and Diane's first home (including hand digging all the footings). They lived there with their children for 17 years. He used these same skills in many ways throughout his life-from landscaping (and re-landscaping) the yard to building a scale model of a baseball stadium for a child's school project. No matter the scale of the project, he demonstrated precision and exactness and completed it to the highest degree.
He had many passions: photography, architecture, classic cars, and model-building. He loved his country and the principles upon which it was founded and actively participated in the political process. He enjoyed learning history and visiting historical sites.
His greatest love was his family. All that he did was to bless and benefit them. He worked hard all his life, often working multiple jobs and long hours to provide for his family. Despite his demanding business pursuits, he made it a point to be available when they needed him-whether it was rescuing someone with car problems, figuring out something on the computer, helping complete a school assignment, or by simply providing a listening ear. He was quick to love and support others as he actively served them.
As a soft-spoken man, he taught by example. He was slow to anger, quick to forgive, and always assumed the best in others. He extended kindness, generosity, and genuine interest to all those he met. Clyde approached difficult situations with patience and practical problem-solving. Regardless of the situation, his calming demeanor benefited him and those he interacted with. His character truly exemplified that of a follower of Jesus Christ.
His faith guided his life. He believed in Christ-centered principles and rejoiced in the opportunity to be united to his family for eternity. In response to his recent health challenges, he stated, "I am going to continue to live as a person of faith."
He is survived by his wife, Diane; their children, James (Karen), Anne, and David (Rachelle); and their four grandchildren, Andrew, Aubrey, Patrick, and Braden. He is also survived by his sister, Norma Townsend, and brother, Ivan (JoAnn).
A viewing will be held Friday, August 28, 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the South Jordan River Stake Center located at 1570 W. 11400 S., South Jordan, UT.
Due to capacity restrictions, funeral service attendance will be by invitation only. The funeral will be held Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m. at the South Jordan River Stake Center. Interment will be at South Jordan Memorial Park, 10630 S. 1055 W., South Jordan, UT. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.