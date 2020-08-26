Clyde Warner Butterfield1931 ~ 2020On August 21, 2020, Clyde Warner Butterfield, the last surviving child and son of William Henry and Bessie "Betty" Blake Butterfield, peacefully passed away at his home surrounded by family members.Clyde was born October 27, 1931 in Herriman, UT when it was a small farming community and where people worked hard and served others in order to get through the challenges of The Great Depression. It was during this time of Clyde's young, informative years that he was taught, by his mother, his first lessons in charity, giving and helping those who were struggling. He watched and learned as his mother would feed countless individuals and offer words of comfort and hope to those who were seeking employment during this difficult time and who were a little down on their luck. Clyde noticed that no friend or stranger left the Butterfield Home with an empty stomach or without the hope of a brighter future.Clyde continued on with that giving his entire life to family, friends, or strangers. At an early age Clyde learned the value and importance of hard work, self-reliance and commitment and he worked alongside his father and brothers on the family farm in order to meet family needs. His life was an example of hard work and commitment as he always ensured they would never want for food. Clyde's word was his bond and when he made a commitment to do something, you could rest assured that it would get done.Clyde had a contagious laugh and loved a good joke. He attended Herriman Elementary School, Riverton Jr. High School and Jordan High School, where he served as the FFA President for two years. Following his graduation from Jordan High School, he moved to Smithfield, UT to work at his brother's restaurant. Is was there that the prettiest young woman, Rae Facer, caught his attention, although at first, she hardly noticed him. Using his charm, quick wit, contagious laugh and persistence, he won Rae's heart and they were married in the Logan Temple on June 11, 1952.Clyde and Rae were blessed with five wonderful children, whom they are very proud of and have taught valuable lessons of life and the importance of taking care of family, protecting the family name and heritage and the joy that come through serving others.Clyde was employed at Kennecott Copper Cooperation for over 33 years and served as Water Master for many years. He loved working on his farm and produced some of the best tasting pork chops and potatoes around. He was a master at sharing poems and quotes he had committed to memory and they seem to be shared at just the right time.Throughout his lifetime he quietly and consistently shared his time, talents and means to left, strengthen and assist others and he always gave thanks to God for the bounteous blessings that He has so generously given to him. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions.He is survived by his wife Rae and his children: Jill (Grady) Golson, Kelly (Misty) Butterfield, Connie B. Derke, Susan (Brett) Knowles and Paul (Cindy) Butterfield, 25 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Blake, Herbert, James, George, Lawrence, Golden and Almon and sister Grace.Clyde was proud of his heritage and the Butterfield name and often shared that it was Colonel Daniel Butterfield who composed Taps that is played at funerals today to honor those who have served their country and fought to preserve the freedoms of this country.Clyde and Rae had 68 wonderful years together.In light of COVID-19, a private service will be held in Herriman.