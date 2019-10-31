|
|
Clyde Wayne Hansen
1922 ~ 2019
On October 28, 2019 our cherished father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Clyde Wayne Hansen, peacefully returned to his Heavenly Father and reunited with his beautiful, kind, and adoring wife, Marilyn Hawkins Hansen, whom he married in the Salt Lake Temple on February 1, 1951. They were blessed with six wonderfully cherished children: Maureena (Alan) Broadbent, Leon (Cindy) Hansen, Marba (Jay) Porter, Alma (Karen) Hansen, Lucinda (Brent) Milne, and Kristina "Tina" (John) Ek; 37 grandchildren; 117 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was so proud and loved each and every one of his descendants and even at 97, still called each of them on their birthday (161!).
Wayne was born on February 11, 1922 to Clyde Free and Marian Andelin Hansen. He grew up in South Salt Lake City, Utah. He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II and spent three years on a mission to Argentina where he met many lifelong friends. He loved the Spanish language and the people. He graduated from the University of Utah and met his eternal companion (Marilyn) through their mutual love of music. Wayne lived an exemplary life for his family and friends. He was a born teacher and spent most of his adult life in the Church Education System, including many years at Hillcrest High School Seminary. Many thousands of souls have been touched by his teaching. He served diligently in many church callings. His smile has greeted many, many souls throughout his life. We have all been blessed by his remarkable, long, and fruitful life.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on 7500 S. 700 E., Midvale, Utah, with a viewing from 10:00-11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 31, 2019