March 31, 1948 - June 5, 2020
Coleen Carrigan Driskill Holt passed away on June 5, 2020, after a heroic battle with cancer. She was born March 31, 1948 to Leslie Rawle Carrigan and Margaret Elizabeth McMullin. She grew up in Midvale, Utah with her 5 sisters and graduated from Hillcrest High School, where she met Edward Plummer Driskill. They were married on August 16, 1968 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had three children, Allyson, Spencer, and Michelle, and were later divorced. On July 15, 2006, Coleen married Richard B. Holt in the Jordan River Temple.
Coleen is survived by her husband, Richard B. Holt and her children, Allyson, Spencer, and Michelle, step children Justin, Joshua, Heather, Nathan, Leslie and Beth. She has 12 grandchildren and 26 step-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and her granddaughter Rylee.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Highland 26th Ward, 9681 North 6900 West, Highland Utah.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm prior to the services. Additional information available at larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Highland 26th Ward
JUN
10
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
