Colleen Bowden Merrill1936 ~ 2020Colleen "Mom Mom" was our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. She was born June 6, 1936 in Roosevelt, Utah to Clarence and Thelma Bowden. She went home to her Father in Heaven on November 14, 2020 in her sleep at her home.A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah. A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Elysian Burial Gardens. Masks and social distancing are required. For a full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com