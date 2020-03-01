|
|
Colleen Cahoon Carroll
1927~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Colleen returned to her Heavenly Father on February 27, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born August 20, 1927 to Isma Cropper and Alpha Maloy Cahoon in Delta, Utah. Colleen moved to Salt Lake City when she was 12 years old after the passing of her Father. She was raised by her Mother and Aunts Edna and Pearl.
While attending East High School she met the love of her life, Gene Carroll. Dad enlisted in the Air Force at the start of World War II and upon his return home after the war ended, they were married and sealed for Time and all Eternity on September 26, 1946 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Colleen led an active life beginning with riding a horse when she lived in Delta, and after getting married, she and Gene began a family raising three boys, Mike, Jay and Doug. The family enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, and many family vacations. Colleen & Gene joined Hidden Valley Country Club where they enjoyed playing golf and she continued playing up until about 5 years ago. They loved to travel and took many golf vacations in and out of the U.S.A. Colleen was energetic and friendly to all she met and enjoyed many friends during her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her brothers Leo and Keith and son Jay Maloy Carroll. She is survived by her sons Michael Eugene Carroll and Douglas Guy Carroll and his wife Colleen, as well as two grandsons and two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.
Her viewing and funeral services will be held at Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 South Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah on Thursday, March 5, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. with services starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at the Memorial Holladay Cemetery located at 4900 South Memory Lane, Holladay, Utah.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020