Colleen H. Christensen
1931-2019
Bountiful-Colleen H Christensen passed away peacefully in her home on December 28, 2019. She was born on July 5, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Leslie and Helen Brough Haacke. Colleen lived her entire life in Bountiful, graduated Davis High School.
Colleen met the love of her life, Cal Christensen, while working as a "soda jerk" at Bountiful Drug where he was the pharmacist. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 18, 1953. Together they raised four children. They had 62 beautiful years of marriage before Cal's passing in 2015.
Colleen loved bowling, cross stitching, quilting, baking, serving in various church callings, gardening and going on vacations with friends. Above all else, she loved being with her family. She lovingly raised her children then helped raise her grandchildren. Her home was always a place of love and comfort and welcoming to all. Many life lessons were taught, such as not leaving the house until beds are made and dishes are done. She was a loving and sassy woman with a sarcastic wit that couldn't be beat.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Dale, and grandson Clint. She leaves behind her children, Doug (Myong), Blair (Karen), Lori (John), and Mike (Laurianne). Five grandchildren, Amber, Ashley, Miranda, Chase and Whitney, as well as eight great grandchildren.
She had an amazing bond with her twin brother Cornell Haacke and also a younger sister Helen Vanfleet.
Although we will miss her, we know that families are forever and we look forward to the home she will be preparing for us on the other side.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West. Viewings will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, and again from 12:30-1:30 pm on Friday prior to the Graveside. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 31, 2019