Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
For more information about
Colleen Pedersen
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Canyon Rim 1st Ward
3100 East 3000 South
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Canyon Rim 1st Ward
3100 East 3000 South
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Canyon Rim 1st Ward
3100 East 3000 South
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Pedersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Kay Knight Pedersen


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colleen Kay Knight Pedersen Obituary
This world lost one of its brightest stars when Colleen Kay Knight Pedersen passed from the loving arms of her devoted husband to the waiting arms of her Savior on March 2, 2019, at the age of 60. Colleen was born January 21, 1959 to Curtis Allen and Carol Lou Bamberg Knight, the second of six children.
Colleen will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Kris, her children, Layne (Liz), Tristan (Trish), and Teardra, her siblings David, Phillip (Cheryl), Mary-Ellen (Ron) Neerings, Sandra (CyDore) Dennison and brother-in-law, Scott Holt, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Stephanie Holt.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Canyon Rim 1st Ward, 3100 East 3000 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Canyon Rim 1st Ward on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. with visitation that morning from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Colleen will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to gofundme.com/colleen-pederson-funeral. Please see the full obituary at www.wasatchlawn.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now