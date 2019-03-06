This world lost one of its brightest stars when Colleen Kay Knight Pedersen passed from the loving arms of her devoted husband to the waiting arms of her Savior on March 2, 2019, at the age of 60. Colleen was born January 21, 1959 to Curtis Allen and Carol Lou Bamberg Knight, the second of six children.

Colleen will be deeply missed by her beloved husband, Kris, her children, Layne (Liz), Tristan (Trish), and Teardra, her siblings David, Phillip (Cheryl), Mary-Ellen (Ron) Neerings, Sandra (CyDore) Dennison and brother-in-law, Scott Holt, as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Stephanie Holt.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 7, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Canyon Rim 1st Ward, 3100 East 3000 South, Salt Lake City, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Canyon Rim 1st Ward on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. with visitation that morning from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Colleen will be laid to rest at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to gofundme.com/colleen-pederson-funeral. Please see the full obituary at www.wasatchlawn.com.



