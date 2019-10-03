|
Colleen Leonard Reeve
1940 ~ 2019
Farmington, UT-Colleen Leonard Reeve (79) of Farmington Utah, passed away on October 1st, 2019. Born on April 27th to Burnham Jay and Allene Green Leonard, Colleen is the second of 8 children in the family. She grew up in North Farmington and attended Davis High School (class of 1958), BYU, Weber State, and Utah State University majoring in secretarial science. She met Thomas A. Reeve at the USU experiment station just north of the Leonard home. Tom and Colleen always said they met in the strawberry patch there. They were married September 14th, 1962, in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their journey together took them to Twin Falls, Shelly, and Hazelton Idaho, Overton and Pahrump Nevada, and to Logan, Manti, and Brigham City Utah.
Colleen retired from her job at the Brigham Tremonton Board of Realators, and she and Tom moved to Farmington Utah where they worked together to design, build, and landscape the home of their dreams. Colleen loved digging in the dirt. She wrote in her own life sketch that "it was a way to create, and I receive peace when I am out in the yard."
Colleen and Tom served as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple. She loved working with young brides on their very special day. Colleen loved family history. She created books for her children and grandchildren that contained the stories and life sketches of their ancestors. She served in numerous presidencies and callings within the relief society, young women, and primary organizations, and as a chorister, pianist, and organist in many wards and branches. She loved music, and she loved working with children.
Colleen leaves behind her children Kevin Reeve (Janet), and Kathleen Reeve, 5 grandchildren, Cameron (Laura), Nathan (Kirsten), Austin (Demi), Tyler, and Laurie Reeve, along with 4 great grandchildren Kimberly, Kayla, Kallen, and Kade, brothers Glen Leonard, Don Leonard (Julie), Blaine Leonard (Jann), sister Eve Leonard (John Waldo), sisters-in-law Mary Lou Reeve, Elaine Reeve, and brother-in-law Ron (Kristine) Reeve.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tom (2011), parents Burnham Jay Leonard (2006), and Allene Green Leonard (2011), infant sisters Jayne, Annette, and Darlene, sister-in-law Karen Leonard (2018) and brother-in-law James Reeve (2015).
Services will be held Saturday, October 5th, at 12:30 p.m. at the Farmington North Stake Center, 729 West Shepard Lane. Viewings will be held Friday, October 4th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, and at the meetinghouse prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019