Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Farmington North Stake Center
729 West Shepard Lane
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
Farmington North Stake Center
729 West Shepard Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Reeve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Leonard Reeve

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Colleen Leonard Reeve Obituary
Colleen Leonard Reeve
1940 ~ 2019
Farmington, UT-Colleen Leonard Reeve (79) of Farmington Utah, passed away on October 1st, 2019. Born on April 27th to Burnham Jay and Allene Green Leonard, Colleen is the second of 8 children in the family. She grew up in North Farmington and attended Davis High School (class of 1958), BYU, Weber State, and Utah State University majoring in secretarial science. She met Thomas A. Reeve at the USU experiment station just north of the Leonard home. Tom and Colleen always said they met in the strawberry patch there. They were married September 14th, 1962, in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their journey together took them to Twin Falls, Shelly, and Hazelton Idaho, Overton and Pahrump Nevada, and to Logan, Manti, and Brigham City Utah.
Colleen retired from her job at the Brigham Tremonton Board of Realators, and she and Tom moved to Farmington Utah where they worked together to design, build, and landscape the home of their dreams. Colleen loved digging in the dirt. She wrote in her own life sketch that "it was a way to create, and I receive peace when I am out in the yard."
Colleen and Tom served as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Temple. She loved working with young brides on their very special day. Colleen loved family history. She created books for her children and grandchildren that contained the stories and life sketches of their ancestors. She served in numerous presidencies and callings within the relief society, young women, and primary organizations, and as a chorister, pianist, and organist in many wards and branches. She loved music, and she loved working with children.
Colleen leaves behind her children Kevin Reeve (Janet), and Kathleen Reeve, 5 grandchildren, Cameron (Laura), Nathan (Kirsten), Austin (Demi), Tyler, and Laurie Reeve, along with 4 great grandchildren Kimberly, Kayla, Kallen, and Kade, brothers Glen Leonard, Don Leonard (Julie), Blaine Leonard (Jann), sister Eve Leonard (John Waldo), sisters-in-law Mary Lou Reeve, Elaine Reeve, and brother-in-law Ron (Kristine) Reeve.
She is preceded in death by her husband Tom (2011), parents Burnham Jay Leonard (2006), and Allene Green Leonard (2011), infant sisters Jayne, Annette, and Darlene, sister-in-law Karen Leonard (2018) and brother-in-law James Reeve (2015).
Services will be held Saturday, October 5th, at 12:30 p.m. at the Farmington North Stake Center, 729 West Shepard Lane. Viewings will be held Friday, October 4th, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, and at the meetinghouse prior to the services from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Interment, Farmington City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Colleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now