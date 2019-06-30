|
Concordia Dayonan Ernst
1949 ~ 2019
Concordia Dayonan Ernst, affectionately known by all who loved her as "Dhing", passed away unexpectedly on June 22, 2019 at St. Marks Hospital in Millcreek, Utah. Born April 19, 1949 in Mahaplag, Leyte, Philippines to the late Guillermo and Filomena Dayonan of Barrio Mahayahay, Leyte. Dhing married her sweetheart, William, on July 30, 1975, and became a U.S. citizen in 1982. She is survived by her adoring husband of almost 44 years, William, her daughters Desiree Furness (Michael) and Candy Friedli (Todd); and grandsons Jackson and Peter Friedli. A private family viewing is planned in her honor. In lieu of flowers, we kindly ask for contributions to be made in her name to . Additional information about Dhing's life may be seen at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019