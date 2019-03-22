1940 ~ 2019

Connie E. Vlack, born February 14, 1940 in Charleston, West Virginia, died March 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Connie was the oldest of 7 children. She was an adventurer and traveler, liking nothing better than to pack up the Vlackmobile and hit the open road. She came to Columbus as a young woman to spread her wings and start her family. She was married to Paul for 54 years, before he passed away in October 2018. Connie's heart was full of love for her kids, grandkids and great grandkids and Elvis, BUT this woman loved her dogs like none other. She was a friend to all, both those she knew and those she had yet to meet. Connie was the embodiment of generosity, both in spirit and by her deeds. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul H. Vlack, parents Charles and Bonnie Carpenter; sisters Judy and Barbara; brothers Chuck and Terry; and her son Paul Eric Vlack. Survived by daughters Selena (John) Freeland, Paula Vlack (Gary) Fox; daughter-in-law Beth Nardi Vlack; grandchildren Megan Dunn (Kevin Dunbar), Erica (Jun) Nagashima, Hannah Fox (Mitch) Taylor, Abby Rae Fox, Kailey Vlack & Mitchell Vlack; great grandchildren Kinleigh, Khloe, Rio & Audrey; sisters Brenda (Steven) Wiles, Peggy (Rev. James) Webb; many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Stephanie Foster and Ryan Clare Oberhansly for your loving care. Viewing Friday March 22, from 4-7pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus, OH. Additional viewing 1/2 hr before funeral at 10am Saturday. Internment Green Lawn Cemetery.

"That's my story and I'm sticking to it."

In lieu of flowers contribution can be made to the , Capital Area Humane Society, or . To view on-line video and sign the register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 22, 2019