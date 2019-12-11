|
Connie Jean Anderson Nelson
March 24, 1931 ~ Dec 9, 2019
The world just lost an incredible person. Connie Jean Anderson Nelson passed from this life on December 9, 2019. She was born on March 24, 1931 in Ephraim, Utah, to Erva Anderson and John Dwain Anderson. She married Richard David Nelson in 1949.
Connie described herself as "boring", but she was a true marvel. Inside this quiet woman was enough love, empathy and charity to fill our entire lives, with more left to spare.
Looking at beautiful, gentle Connie, you would never have known how many sorrows she had endured, including being widowed at age 46, and losing 3 of her children in recent years. Through it all, she relied on her Savior Jesus Christ to give her strength. And while Connie carried many burdens, she was always looking for ways to ease ours.
Connie marked every birthday and special occasion with a card or neatly-wrapped gift piled with curled ribbon. Over the decades, she hosted family get-togethers complete with delicious food in her inviting home.
Connie was our comforter, our advisor, and emotional rock. She never lacked for encouraging things to say. Even by simply hearing Connie answer her phone in that cheerful voice of hers, you would instantly see what a light she was to this world.
Throughout her life, Connie was a devout member of, and served many callings within, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was strong and stalwart, an angel on earth. The one thing Connie couldn't do for us is live forever. If there were a way to do so, she certainly would have found it.
Losing Connie has torn a hole in our hearts, but we take comfort in knowing she is joyfully reunited with countless loved ones on the other side. We look forward to seeing her again someday. In the meantime, may we strive to love and serve others as she did in her faithful, selfless way.
Preceded in death by her husband, Richard Nelson; sons David and Craig; and daughter Diana.
Survived by her son Gary R. Nelson (Louise); and daughters Cathy Nordgren (Brad), and Janet Howell (Jim); her brother Fred Anderson; plus an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing: Thursday December 12, 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wasatch Lawn Memorial (3401 Highland Dr.).
Funeral service: Friday December 13, 11:00 at LDS chapel (4407 S. Fortuna Way). Viewing at 9:45 prior to service.
Please leave online condolences at www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019