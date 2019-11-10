|
|
Connie P. Johnson
Aug 1941 ~ Nov 2019
Always our Family's Matriarch, she made everyone feel uniquely comfortable and cared for. Each person was her favorite, in some special way. Warm and Loving, Gracious and Welcoming, she felt like Home! And Connie was so proud of her Family, too! She mentioned many times how amazing it was, that in 1956 with just a few dollars in their pockets, she created it all with her Best Friend and Love of Her Life, Dick.
Connie and Dick spent over 63 years together, hand in hand. They were inseparable to the point that jokingly, the only place they didn't go together was the restroom! Retired for over 30 years, they shared a variety of passions like Travel, Camping, Fishing and Sports. They worked tirelessly on their Home and Yard, turning it into a showplace, that was both admired and complimented by Neighbors and others.
In spite of their dedication to Fitness and Health, Connie passed away after a short, merciless battle with small cell carcinoma. She was preceded in death by her Son Mark Johnson, Grandson Alex Tate, Sister Karole and Parents Lewis and Gail Paul. She leaves behind her Husband and Soulmate Richard 'Dick' Johnson, Children Scott (Karen) Johnson, Cindy (Russ) Tate, Daughter-In-law Roxy Johnson, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great-Grandchildren, Friends and their dear Neighbors who all loved and adored her.
A Casual Gathering to Celebrate Her Life will be held in her honor, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan Utah, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.), on Wednesday November 13th from 6-8 pm. Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019