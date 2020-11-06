Connie June Jensen Fuller

June 1, 1925 ~ Nov. 1, 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Connie June Jensen Fuller danced her way into heaven on the Blue Moon early Sunday morning, November 1, 2020. Connie was born on June 1, 1925, in Ogden, Utah and raised in Huntsville as the only child of Floyd and Laura Jensen. As a child, she and her parents would move to Southern California during the winter months for work, but always returned to the beautiful Ogden Valley. Connie attended Weber County High School and Weber College where she thoroughly enjoyed affiliating with the Otyokwa Squaws!

It was during junior high school that Connie met Glen Fuller, a handsome and enterprising young man from neighboring Eden, Utah. He swept her off her feet in his 1935 Ford Rumble Seat Coupe and a few years later were married on September 14, 1946. They spent their honeymoon driving to California where Glen began his studies at Stanford Law school. Their union lasted for over 53 years, until his death in 1999. Their life was filled with adventure, hard work, dancing, flying in Glen's Cessna airplanes, raising children, and traveling to all corners of the world. She had a special love for Mexico and often spent winters in San Blas, Nayarit.

Connie enjoyed her participation in many groups, including the Utah Bar Association Wives' Auxiliary, Ensign, Bryant, and East High PTA, the National Building Stone Institute, and the Assistance League of Salt Lake City (where she was a founding member of the 'Take Five' performing group).

Connie was a fabulous cook and consummate hostess. She preferred to drive bright yellow sports cars while listening to Herb Albert, Billie Holiday, and Tony Bennett! Her sense of humor was infamous on the upper avenues of Salt Lake City. A pool party at the Fuller's house was a guarantee of fun!

In her later years, Connie's positive outlook carried her through five cancers, two knee replacements, and most recently some difficult falls. She made friends with all of her wonderful caregivers. Her family would like to sincerely thank the caring professionals at the Ridge Foothill and the Aspen Ridge Hospice.

Connie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen, son Kim Fuller, and grandson Nathan Welch. She is survived by three children; Kate (Greg) Wacker, Kent (Chris) Fuller, and Kelly (Buzz) Welch, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, with four more babies due shortly.

Although Connie would have preferred a lively party, due to Covid pandemic restrictions, a private family gathering will be held. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a good Reuben sandwich and a vodka tonic!



