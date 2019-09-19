|
|
Connie T. Wall
1936 ~ 2019
Connie Timothy Wall was released from her suffering and returned home on September 16, 2019 Connie was born February 10, 1936 in Altonah, Utah to Charley and Reba Timothy. Connie spent her early years in the Uintah Basin and made many cherished memories there. She married Vern B. Wall on July 11 , 1953 and was later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on May 21, 1971. Connie was a valiant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and provided much service throughout the years. She loved serving in the Young Women's organization and was a legend at girl's camp. Connie was a gifted artist and made many crafts, her specialty being ceramics. Connie had a fierce love for her family and showed her love by providing service. She was an amazing cook and party planner and enjoyed having the grandkids over. She loved spending time in the mountains and appreciated the beauty of this Earth. Connie is survived by her son, Robert (Susan) Wall, Renae (Kevin) Safford; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sister Gaila Holmes; brothers Douglas Timothy and Philp Timothy. Connie is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters Caroline Anderson and Rea Timothy; and brother Neil Maxfield.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Funeral services will be Friday, September 20th at noon with a viewing at 11:00 a.m., at the Western Hills Stake Center located at 5380 West 5400 South in Kearns, Utah. Interment will take place on Saturday, September 21st 1:00 p.m. at the Maeser Fairview Cemetery, 400 South 3500 West Vernal, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 19, 2019