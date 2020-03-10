|
Connie Lee Waite Worthen
1941-2020
Connie quietly slipped away at home surrounded by family on March 6, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born in Salt Lake City to Letho and Gladys Sollis Waite. Connie met David (Gene) Worthen at West High in zoology class. They were married June 30, 1961 in the Salt Lake Temple. David and Connie have been dedicated to each other for "almost" 59 years. They are the parents of 5 children: Wendy (Michael) Burke - St. George, UT, Scott Worthen - Kamas, UT, Brad (Marsha) Worthen - NSL, UT, Steven (Lisa) Worthen - Woods Cross, UT and Kari (Brian) Spencer, Clearfield, UT.
Connie enjoyed teaching Pep Club at WXHS and loved her co-workers at Franklin Quest. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, camping, Lake Powell and movies. She was an avid Jazz fan and watched every game! Mom, we love you and will miss your pretty blue eyes.
She is survived by her husband, 5 children, 19 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (plus 2 coming soon) and her sister, Vicky (Jack) Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Sterling Heights LDS Ward, 165 West Monarch Dr., Bountiful. Friends and family may visit Friday 6 to 8 pm, at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, or Saturday 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the church. She will be laid to rest in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020