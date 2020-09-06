1/2
Connie Lorena Campbell Hernandez
1938 - 2020
There was a celebration in heaven on September 2 to welcome Connie Lorena Campbell Hernandez to her eternal home. Born August 17, 1938, Connie was the epitome of a strong (some might say headstrong) woman and the definition of a "Mama Bear" to her three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Connie graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City and married Lewis ("Lou") Hernandez on April 24, 1956. A true firecracker, Connie rarely put much stock in what other people thought and instilled in her kids and grandkids that being true to yourself and treating others with respect are the most important guiding principles for a good life. The world was a better place because she was in it and will continue to be a better place because of her legacy.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents Lorena and John ("Jack"), her two brothers, her son Steve, and her great-granddaughter Alexis. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Marty (Lynn) and Cynthia (Darrell), her 7 grandchildren and her 6 great-grandchildren.
The family sends heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Patel, Sherrie, and the staff at the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their compassion and dedication and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Institute.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 2 pm at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. 6500 S Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
September 5, 2020
Sending my condolences to Uncle Lou Marty , Cindy and family Aunt Connie was one of My favorite aunts growing up. She always treated us kids so well she made us laugh she was beautiful. I love the obituary it is totally who I remember. RIP ❤
Jennie Fjeldsted
Family
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
September 5, 2020
