February 15, 1954 ~ March 20, 2019

Fairview, UT-It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Connie L. Mower on March 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with many health issues. Connie leaves behind her parents, Dr. Roland D. and Nona IvaLee Mower; sisters: Carol Clawson, South Jordan, UT and Christi Edwards (Brad), Chino Valley, AZ; brothers: Roland Mower (Charlotte Yochem), Medina, TX and Richard Mower (Tina), Bismarck, ND. She also leaves behind 70 nieces and nephews living in UT, AZ, TX, ND, and VA as well as many loved relatives and friends throughout the world.

Connie's journey through life was full of adventure. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT on February 15, 1954. Her early childhood and school years were spent moving from Air Force bases starting in GA, OK, TX, CO, UT, KS, and OH.

After graduating from Stebbins High School in Mad River, OH in June of 1972, she attended Wright State studying journalism and photography. Connie started her next adventure at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT and obtained her undergraduate degree, a BA Journalism, in June 1976 and then continued through June 1980 to obtain her Juris Doctorate.

Being an attorney was her passion for the rest of her law career. Connie was a public defender, public prosecutor, and finally ended her career as a Guardian ad Litem for the Utah Division of Child and Family Services at the offices in Price and then Manti, UT.

Outside of her law career, Connie's adventures and hobbies included dancing (ballet/toe and tap), traveling, white water rafting, fishing, gardening, canning, and cooking. Connie was the caregiver for her parents and helped them run their gentleman's farm raising llama, emu, rabbits, sheep, peacocks, and guinea hens. She was notorious for being the social director for family events, outings, and parties, in and out of the state. Connie was an avid reader and life-long learner.

A celebration of her life and our final earthly goodbye will take place Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse, 122 South State Street, Fairview, UT, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 am-10:30 am. The first of the two viewings will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Rasmussen Mortuary at 96 North 100 West, Mt. Pleasant, UT. Interment in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com

Connie was forever a very giving person. An "Expression of Sympathy" donation(s) can be made in her honor. Following her example of giving, you may donate to a .

