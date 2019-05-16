Connie Pope Mickelsen

1950 ~ 2019

Connie Pope Mickelsen was born March 29, 1950, the fourth of seven children, to Max and Margaret Pope. She grew up in Arbon Valley and Armio where she had many opportunities to clear fields, thin beets, and work on the farm. Connie loved to learn and was accepted into BYU where she studied music and childhood education. This is where she met and married Mark Mickelsen. Connie loved the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became one of the first woman seminary teachers. She loved the youth, teaching, and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Connie also participated in writing curriculum for the church, which she enjoyed very much and was a gospel doctrine teacher for many years. She also loved to sing and had an angelic voice that blessed the lives of those who heard her. She often in the evening would sing while she accompanied herself. One song she loved to sing was "I could have danced all night" from My Fair Lady.

Connie loved children and mothering. One of her greatest joys and accomplishments was to be a mother. Connie and Mark took the duty of parenting very seriously and went above and beyond to take care of various other children throughout the neighborhood.

Connie is survived by her four children: MacKenzie (Pamela), Anjanette, Adam (Andrea), and David Mickelsen; her five beautiful granddaughters: Mia, Jessica, Alicia, Aria, and Melody; and her siblings: Janet (Ray) Clements, Howard (Mary) Pope, Lewis (Chris) Pope, Beckie (Allan) Swainston.

A viewing will be held Friday, May 17th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Goff Mortuary at 8090 South State, Midvale, Utah. Funeral services will be held at the Westbrook Stake Center, 4113 West 6200 South, West Jordan, Utah, Saturday, May 18th at 10:00 am, with an additional viewing prior at 9:00 am. A graveside service will be held at the Hyrum, Utah Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

For more information, go to www.goffmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary