Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
(801) 484-2045
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holbrook Mortuary - Salt Lake City
3251 South 2300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Valley View Stake Center
2245 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Valley View Stake Center,
2245 E 3900 S
Salt Lake City, UT
Connie Keuffel
Connie Wiscombe Keuffel

Connie Wiscombe Keuffel
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at the Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City. Friends and family can visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment at South Morgan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Morgan School District Scholarship Board - a cause Connie cared about passionately.
We will all miss her sharp wit, keen mind and gentle heart.
See https://www.HolbrookMortuary.com/ for full remarks.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 10, 2019
