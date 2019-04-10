|
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am at the Valley View Stake Center, 2245 E 3900 S, Salt Lake City. Friends and family can visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 S 2300 E, Salt Lake City, and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment at South Morgan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Morgan School District Scholarship Board - a cause Connie cared about passionately.
We will all miss her sharp wit, keen mind and gentle heart.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 10, 2019