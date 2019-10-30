Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Conrad Jensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Conrad LaMarr Jensen


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Conrad LaMarr Jensen Obituary
Conrad LaMarr Jensen
1928 ~ 2019
C. LaMarr Jensen, 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 27, 2019. He grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from East High School. As a young man he enjoyed working as a cowboy on his grandpa's ranch in Cherry Creek, Idaho. He served in the United States Navy for six years in Hawaii during the Korean conflict. He married his sweetheart Joyce in 1955 and together they built a home in Sandy and raised four children. He retired from a long management career at Mountain Bell. LaMarr loved fishing, camping, hiking, reading, crossword puzzles and spending time with his family. He had a keen intellect and could converse on many topics. He was a very kind man, always respectful and humble in his relationships with others, and was a good listener. He is remembered for his delicious Christmas omelets and famous peanut brittle. He enjoyed University of Utah football and the Utah Jazz. LaMarr is survived by his wife Joyce Antell, children: Joni (Jerry), Jay (Julie), Jill (Michael), Jeff (Rita), three brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a sister and two granddaughters (Jesse and Alexi). Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31 at Anderson & Goff Mortuary at 11859 S. 700 E. in Draper at 11:00 am, with viewing at 10:00 am. www.goffmortuary.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Conrad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now