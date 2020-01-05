Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluffdale 13th Ward
15429 S. Iron Horse Boulevard
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Bluffdale 13th Ward
15429 S. Iron Horse Boulevard
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bluffdale 13th Ward
15429 S. Iron Horse Boulevard
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Coralie Britton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coralie Britton


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Coralie Britton Obituary
Coralie Christianson
Britton
1948 ~ 2020
Coralie Christianson Britton, 71, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Coralie was well known for her keen intellect and her kindness, generosity and love of serving others.
Coralie was born in Salt Lake City on June 9, 1948, to Byron Franklyn Christianson and Alice Snarr. She graduated from Highland High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah in 1971. She retired in 2004 from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years of dedicated service.
Coralie married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" William Britton, on February 24, 1988. She was heartbroken when Bob passed away October 20, 2017; however, they were sealed for time and all eternity just five days prior to her death. She is survived by her 6 stepchildren: Bradley (Blanche) Britton, Jessica (George) Herning, Loralee (Brandon) Owsley, Ryan (Georgianna) Britton, Valerie (Russell) Winder, and Richard (Brianne) Britton; 15 adored grandchildren; 3 siblings: Frank (MarJean) Christianson, Val (Janae) Christianson, and Rosalie "Rose" (Tom) Gledhill; sister-in-law Alexis Christianson; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Bluffdale 13th Ward, 15429 S. Iron Horse Boulevard, Bluffdale, Utah on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 am at the Bluffdale 13th Ward, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 am. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Coralie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -