Coralie Christianson
Britton
1948 ~ 2020
Coralie Christianson Britton, 71, passed away surrounded by her loving family and friends on January 2, 2020, after a brief illness. Coralie was well known for her keen intellect and her kindness, generosity and love of serving others.
Coralie was born in Salt Lake City on June 9, 1948, to Byron Franklyn Christianson and Alice Snarr. She graduated from Highland High School in 1966 and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah in 1971. She retired in 2004 from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years of dedicated service.
Coralie married the love of her life, Robert "Bob" William Britton, on February 24, 1988. She was heartbroken when Bob passed away October 20, 2017; however, they were sealed for time and all eternity just five days prior to her death. She is survived by her 6 stepchildren: Bradley (Blanche) Britton, Jessica (George) Herning, Loralee (Brandon) Owsley, Ryan (Georgianna) Britton, Valerie (Russell) Winder, and Richard (Brianne) Britton; 15 adored grandchildren; 3 siblings: Frank (MarJean) Christianson, Val (Janae) Christianson, and Rosalie "Rose" (Tom) Gledhill; sister-in-law Alexis Christianson; and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Bluffdale 13th Ward, 15429 S. Iron Horse Boulevard, Bluffdale, Utah on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, at 11:00 am at the Bluffdale 13th Ward, with a viewing prior to the service from 9:45-10:45 am. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery. For a full obituary and condolences, visit www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020