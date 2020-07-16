Cori Elaine Porter
1983 ~ 2020
Our most beloved Cori Elaine Porter returned back to our heavenly home on July 11, 2020. Cori was born on December 19, 1983, to Greg and Nona Porter and was the oldest of four children. A viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18th, 2020 from 10 am- 12 pm at the Copperview Stake Center located at 12154 South 3600 West Riverton, UT 84065. Funeral services to follow at 12:30 pm and graveside dedication at Riverton City cemetery. To view the full obituary and leave condolences and memories, please visit www.larkincares.com