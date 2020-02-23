|
Whether you knew him as Cory, Van, or Corny, we all knew him as our friend. He passed away peacefully February 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, after fighting a courageous battle with a brief illness. He was 84.
Corny was born October 20, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Cornelius Van Ry and Hendrica A. Swart who were both immigrants from Holland. He was very proud of his Dutch heritage. Corny had 2 brothers and 1 sister whom he loved dearly and forever remained close.
He learned how to work hard. He helped to support his family as a young man when his dad served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He married his high school sweetheart and forever girlfriend Joan Woolsey, April 11, 1953 and was later sealed for time and all eternity on March 30, 1971 in the Salt Lake temple. Together they had 10 children, 54 grandchildren, and 73 great grandchildren.
Corny had a love for life and especially for people. There wasn't anyone he didn't love. His free time was spent serving those around him. He took it upon himself to be the caretaker of anyone he saw in need.
Corny played basketball at Utah State University and had a love for all sports. He could often be found in the stands for his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He was his children's and grandchildren's biggest fan. Never too busy to go to a performance, sporting event or a ball game.
Corny's family was his pride and joy. Family ALWAYS came first. He was witty and fun, wherever he went, love and laughter was sure to follow. He took every opportunity to share his sweet testimony and his love for our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Corny believed in always staying positive and though life is not a fairy tale, Joan and Corny had a fairy tale love. He loved her fiercely until the very end. He taught us all by his example and we will miss him immensely. Until we meet again, dear Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend.
Cornelius is survived by his sweetheart Joan, his children Sherrie Lynn Larsen, Jill Jeannette (Craig) Pendleton, Joni Lee (Keith) Holdaway, Cornelius Van Ry III (Kevin Price), Carolyn (Don) Williams, Traci (Kirt) Ehlers, and William Andrew Van Ry, his dear brother Jack (Cherie) Van Ry, and his sweet sister Jeannette (Bob) Clark.
Cornelius has been happily reunited with his parents, his brother William Wessel, his daughters Debra and Corrie-Ann, his son Steven, his son-in-law Steven Merriam Larsen, and his granddaughter Julie Larsen.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM, February 26, 2020 at the Taylorsville Stake Center - 4845 South Woodhaven Drive, Taylorsville, Utah 84123. A viewing will precede the funeral at the same location on Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Wednesday from 9:45-10:45 am.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 23, 2020