Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Chateau at The Rose Shop
1910 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT
Corrine Oldroyd


1981 - 2019
Corrine Oldroyd Obituary
Corrine Oldroyd
1981 - 2019
Corrine Oldroyd passed away peacefully, surrounded by her three beautiful children, on Tuesday October 22nd. Corrine was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 11th, 1981. She is the fourth of five children of Douglas and Marsha Oldroyd. After the untimely passing of her father, her family later chose and was joined by William Nicholson and his six children.
Corrine displayed courage and bravery throughout her life, as she faced many challenges. She was always quick to put a smile on your face and loved every single person she came in contact with. It was apparent by those who cared for her, that she was incredibly loved and has made a beautiful impact on this world. We will miss her smile, her sense of humor, and her beautiful spirit.
Corrine is survived by her three children, Keala Wakley, Kainoa Wakley, and Harmony Oldroyd, her mother Marsha Oldroyd Nicholson, and her siblings William Nicholson, Craig (Jenene) Nicholson, Marshele (Robert) Fatzinger, Lori (Scott) Johnson, Scott (former wife Sarah) Nicholson, Jennice Wersland, Tyson (Mariah) Oldroyd, Bret (Laura) Nicholson, Jodi (Neil) Johnson, and Alisa (Mark) Dalecki.
Corrine is preceded in death by her beloved father, Douglas Rex Oldroyd, her chosen father, William Spencer Nicholson, and her brother-in-law Mikal Wersland.
A celebration of Corrine's life will be held Tuesday, October 29th at 11:00am at The Chateau at The Rose Shop, 1910 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, UT.
We love and miss you Corrine! Fly high and watch over each of us. Love and light!
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 27, 2019
