1969 ~ 2020

Cory was born on October 15, 1969. He passed away of natural causes. While he was born and passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah, his life journey embraced many places. He loved to travel. However, the memories of the places pale in comparison to friends he made on these journeys. Cory was a friend to many because of his unconditional love and kindness. The deep conversations will be missed with this spiritual intellect. We already miss our big brother and friend.

He was preceded in death by parents, Burton and Carol, and is survived by his siblings, Xantha (Dave) and Justin (April), and many nieces and nephews, and of course, Natalia.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life. See his memorialized facebook page for information (or to leave condolences).



